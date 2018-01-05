Eaton Co. joins list of counties in Mich. affected by recent Hepatitis A outbreak

FOX 47 News
3:49 PM, Jan 5, 2018
1 hour ago
The BEDHD confirmed on Friday that Eaton County's case of Hepatitis A is confirmed to the statewide outbreak reported on December 20, 2017.

In addition, BEDHD confirmed on January 5 a second case of hepatitis A in Eaton County. At this time, it is unknown if the case is related to the outbreak in southeast Michigan. 