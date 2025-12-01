East Lansing police close investigation into Red Cedar River death

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department has closed its investigation into the death of Meagan Turner, whose body was found in the Red Cedar River in October.

Turner's body was discovered in the river just east of Cedar Village on Monday, Oct. 13th.

Police announced the closure of the investigation on Monday Dec. 1st.

The investigation found no evidence of foul play, according to police.

On Nov. 17th, the East Lansing Police Department received the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office toxicology report. The report indicated that Turner's blood alcohol level was .32%.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

