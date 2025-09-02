East Lansing neighbors may qualify for refunds in class action settlement over franchise fees

Refunds possible for East Lansing neighbors

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Residents and businesses who paid electric bills through the Lansing Board of Water and Light could be eligible for cash refunds as part of a class action settlement.

The settlement involves franchise fees charged by the city of East Lansing between April 2019 and April 2025. The lawsuit claims these fees violated Michigan's Headlee Amendment.

The plaintiff argues the franchise fees were actually illegal taxes used to raise city revenue. The city of East Lansing maintains the fees were proper and lawful.

However, for settlement purposes, both sides have agreed to compensate customers who paid the disputed charges during the six-year period.

The settlement covers all people and businesses who paid franchise fees to East Lansing through their electric bills from April 2019 to April 2025.

Residents can check if they qualify and find more information by clicking here

