East Lansing man charged in April hit-and-run incident in Meridian Township

Arrest in hit-and-run investigation

A 63-year-old East Lansing man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Meridian Township.

Charles Suiter was arraigned Friday in the 55th District Court on multiple charges related to the early April crash.

According to police, the incident involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Grand River Avenue and Campus Hill Drive. The driver fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Suiter faces charges of failure to stop at an accident scene causing serious impairment, tampering with evidence, and moving violation causing serious impairment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

