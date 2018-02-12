East Lansing hosts open house for public input

The City of East Lansing wants your input at an Open House on Monday.

East Lansing will be preparing "the bigger picture East Lansing draft master plan" this month and is looking for public opinion.

They are holding an open house Monday, February 12 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of East Lansing, on 920 S. Harrison Road.

Residents can stop by at anytime and stay as long as it works within their schedule.

A Master Plan is required by the Michigan Planning Enabling Act and projects land use planning 20 years into the future. The City of East Lansing's Draft Master Plan is currently undergoing a 63-day review process, which includes the public input open houses. Following the review process, the Planning Commission will hold a work session to determine whether changes will be made before a public hearing is held

to adopt the document.