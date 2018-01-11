East Lansing City Council asks for public input

The city of East Lansing is calling on the community to try and find a way to cut its budget.

Wednesday the city council held a meeting to get the public's input on what it can do to deal with the city's long-term $190 million retirement deficit. The city needs to cut spending by $3 million dollars a year to do it.

The mayor and city council have been trying to figure out ways to make up the cash ever since voters rejected an income tax proposal in November.

The council will be holding another one of these meetings next Thursday-- January 18th at 7pm at the Hannah Community Center.