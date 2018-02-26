East Lansing basketball coach resigns following suspension

Fair
East Lansing High School basketball coach Steve Finamore has resigned effective immediately.
He confirmed his departure to wilx.com's Tim Staudt Monday morning.
Finamore was suspended for one game following an altercation with a parent after last week's win over Lansing Eastern.
He did not coach the Trojans in their loss to Okemos last Friday, a loss that cost East Lansing a shot at the CAAC Blue championship.
Finamore was in his eighth season.
The Trojans have a 15-3 record with games against Lansing Catholic and Waverly this week before the start of the state playoffs next week.