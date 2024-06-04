Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

East Lansing alleged pizza robbers charged with armed robbery

Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Two Lansing men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery on the MSU campus last week.

20-year-old male Djarou Aboubakar and 18-year-old Jamari Parker have both been charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery and weapons offenses.

according to MSU police, the men allegedly approached a pizza delivery driver on Thursday, May 30, just after midnight. one of them showed the driver a handgun and demanded the pizza and his wallet.

Investigators say the driver was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

the men are expected back in court on June 14.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News In Your Neighborhood!