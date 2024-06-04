East Lansing alleged pizza robbers charged with armed robbery

Two Lansing men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery on the MSU campus last week.

20-year-old male Djarou Aboubakar and 18-year-old Jamari Parker have both been charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery and weapons offenses.

according to MSU police, the men allegedly approached a pizza delivery driver on Thursday, May 30, just after midnight. one of them showed the driver a handgun and demanded the pizza and his wallet.

Investigators say the driver was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

the men are expected back in court on June 14.