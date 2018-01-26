Earned income tax awareness day: millions eligible for tax break that don't know it

Millions of Americans are missing out on thousands of dollars from the federal government each year.

About 20% of people who qualify for Earned Income Tax Credit fail to claim it according to the IRS.

The earned income tax credit helps low to moderate income households, and averages about $2400 but can be as much as $6000.

Taxpayers who claim the earned income tax credit won't receive a credit or refund before late February, due to tax laws in place to reduce fraudulent claims for refunds.

Check with your tax professional or look at irs.gov to see if you qualify.