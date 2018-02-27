Drunk driver crashes stolen van into local Family Dollar store

Fair / Windy
A man is behind bars for crashing a stolen van into this family dollar store in Ionia. It happened last Friday night on West Adams street.
The Ionia department of public safety says the man rammed into the store and drove off. Later he got out of the van, and tried to hitch a ride with a delivery driver.
That didn't pan out, so he ran into a hotel lobby, but officers were there to arrest him.
The man's now facing several charges including: operating while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license.
There will probably be a grand theft auto charge in there as well,