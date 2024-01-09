Dropping temperatures and the the greater chance for impactful winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — This next round of snow differs from Tuesday night’s system which found widespread snow throughout the state.

Tuesday morning commuters found themselves greeted by a wet and snowy drive which has been quite rare for the southern part of Michigan this winter. A lack of snow will not be missed this Friday, however, as another system is expected to advance into our region creating the possibilities for more impactful weather.

A strong difference between Tuesday’s system from this Friday’s system is a drop in temperatures. We’ve been experiencing above average temperatures for the past few months. Southern Central Michigan averaged a 48.8 degree high temperature for November 2023, in comparison to its normal 38.9 degree high. December 2023 repeated this trend with an average high temperature measuring 43.9 degrees in comparison to a 38.2 degree normal high temperature.

WSYM 6 to 10 day temp trend local

At or just above freezing high temperatures are expected for the next few days. This could allow for some more flurries to fall before Friday. However, Friday afternoon will see a downward trend in temps as a cooler air mass moves into our area. At the same time a low-pressures system will also advance northeasterly into our area at that same time, allowing for more accumulating snow over a longer period which could create hazardous impacts.

We could see lake effect snow impact the west side of the state in association with this system since we would have the cooler temperatures move across the warm waters of Lake Michigan, allowing for the transfer of moisture into the lower atmosphere. This air rises and creates snow bands that could produce an additional few inches per hour.

