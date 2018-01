Drivers in Yuba City, California could be paying hundreds of dollars in repairs after a delivery driver accidentally put premium and diesel fuel in the wrong gas tanks.

12 drivers who used the gas pumps with the wrong type of fuel said their cars were affected.

According to a local mechanic the vehicles lost their ability to function.

The owner of the gas station is trying to reach out to the company that put the wrong fuel in the pumps to get compensation for the drivers.

The incident is currently under investigation.