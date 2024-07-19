Driver in Eaton County side-swiped a police car overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Eaton County sheriff dashcam video shows the moment a driver crashed into a deputy's vehicle near midnight Wednesday evening.

According to the sheriff's department, officers were working to clean a semi-truck that had lost control and went into the median.

Fully marked, lighted patrol vehicles were blocking the lanes on westbound I-96 and Mount Hope.

Police say a driver side-swiped the patrol car and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

