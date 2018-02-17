Downtown project will bring observation deck to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - A building that will rise at the site of the old Hudson's store in Detroit will have a modern observation deck.

The Detroit News reports that the deck will be atop the 800-foot tower of the $1 billion development by Bedrock Detroit. The group is working with Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson and New York-based SHoP Architects.

The team is looking for inspiration from the Willis Tower in Chicago, New York's One World Trade Center and Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center.

Jamie Witherspoon, director of architecture at Bedrock, says there's been no decision yet on key features, such as telescopes, a glass floor or access to the outdoors.

The project won't be completed until after 2020.