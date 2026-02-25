Downtown Jackson rolls out new parking rules and free lots starting March 1st

Downtown Jackson is getting a parking overhaul, with the city set to roll out updated parking rules beginning March 1st.

City leaders say they consulted neighbors and business owners before making the changes.

Two lots will offer free all-day parking — one next to the YMCA and one at the corner of East Cortland Street and Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

For paid parking, daily rates in permit lots and city garages will be $7. Monthly permits for standard lots are now a flat $55, replacing the old tiered system. Garage permits will run $30 a month.

Enforcement runs Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no weekend enforcement.

Drivers can buy permits and pay or appeal citations online.

If you want to learn more about Jackson parking click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

