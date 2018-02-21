Don't leave animals confined during times of flooding

Flooding is a big concern right now for residents in Lansing. The animal organization, PETA, has concerns when it comes to flooding and your pets, specifically your outdoor animals.
Animals can die if left behind in evacuations during floods. PETA says never leave animals outdoors tied up, crated, caged, or in any type of confinement. This is because the animals will not be able to flee during rising waters.
If you see an animal in distress and can not help yourself, you should alert authorities.
And remember, there are laws against intentionally abandoning animals to fend for themselves.