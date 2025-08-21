Donations save Mulliken Food Pantry from closing its doors

MULLIKEN, Mich. — The Mulliken Food Pantry, which was at risk of closing due to high utility costs earlier this year, will now be able to keep its doors open thanks to community support and a significant donation from a local business.

The food pantry has faced about $2,600 in utility costs this year.

A local insurance agency donated $2,500 to help keep the pantry operating.

The donation will allow the pantry to continue operations for the next year.

Will Simon, president of the Mulliken Food Pantry, knows the need for food resources firsthand.

"I've had a lot of experiences in my life where I had to use food pantry's and I know it's very helpful," Simon said.

Simon told me he didn't think the pantry would be open after this year due to high utility costs.

"This year so far it has been about $2600. Operations just for gas and electricity. It's still going up there, but the last time we did a news story with FOX 47, we were able to match how much we had lost," Simon said.

Simon says that between our coverage and help from the community, they are continuing to get donations, including a large donation made by one local business.

"In conjunction with Michigan Farm Bureau they have a mission that we end childhood hunger," Fuerstenau said.

Jim Fuerstenau and Ashley Burkett, the co-owners of the Fuerstenau-Burkett Insurance Agency, told me they donated $2,500.

"As a mom, knowing the challenges we face with rising costs, it takes to care for your children let alone put food on the table. I think it's important the food pantry is here to help families and give that extra boost," Burkett said.

Simon told me this donation alone will allow them to keep their doors open.

"It's going to help operations continue for the next year," Simon said.

