Donations needed to care for dogs rescued from puppy mill

The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is taking care of 34 of the 200 dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Lenawee County. The shelter is now completely full and needs your help.

It's asking for cash donations, pet food, cat litter, and toys. The money will go toward things like: vaccinations, tests, and surgery for the abused dogs.

Volunteers say many of the dogs have fleas, overgrown toe nails, and open sores.

Donations can be dropped off during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, or through the Cascades Humane Society's website.

The owner of the puppy mill is facing animal cruelty charges. The dogs will not be put up for adoption until the case is closed. We'll keep you updated.