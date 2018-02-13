Dog treats recalled over possible salmonella risk

Smokehouse Pet Products is recalling four ounce bags of its Beefy Munchies treats because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration says salmonella can affect animals eating the products and also people if they handle the products and don't wash their hands. Infected pets can also be carriers and infect other animals or people.

Symptoms of salmonella in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever. Symptoms in pets are similar and may also include lethargy and decreased appetite.

People who have the treats are asked to throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.