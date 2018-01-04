Dog left out in cold on Michigan shelter steps

The Detroit Dog Rescue wants to know why a man just left a dog to die outside in the freezing cold.

The shelter says the man didn't knock on the door or call the number to get help...

Instead, he intentionally left the Pomeranian mix in a cage, just sitting at the front door.

The dog froze to death, and was found by workers the next morning.

The shelter says the dog had apparently been neglected before it was abandoned.

The overnight low Monday night in Detroit was five degrees.