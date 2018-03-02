Documentary focusing on Flint police launches on Netflix

A documentary series detailing the struggles of Flint, Michigan, from the vantage point of police officers is launching on Netflix.

The streaming service releases "Flint Town," an eight-part original series, on Friday. The series was filmed primarily during 2016 -- a time when Flint was regularly in the national spotlight for its man-made public health crisis spurred by lead-contaminated water.

Netflix says in a release the series aims to take "viewers to the streets of Flint" via the representatives of "the city's beleaguered police department." It examines how officers deal with new leadership, high crime, staffing shortages and residents' distrust of the department and government overall.