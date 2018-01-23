Doctor who came to US as child jailed by immigration agents

9:15 AM, Jan 23, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra ?2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up by NHS bosses calling for an extra ?8bn a year by 2020. In England, everyone would be able to see a GP seven days a week by 2020. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Carl Court
2014 Getty Images

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child has been jailed after being taken from his home by immigration agents.

WOOD-TV and MLive.com report Lukasz Niec was arrested last Tuesday and is being detained at a county jail. The 43-year-old legal U.S. resident works at a Kalamazoo hospital.

The Associated Press sent an email Monday seeking comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An automatic response said the agency's public affairs employees aren't working because of the government shutdown.

Niec has two misdemeanor convictions from high school: malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. His wife says he pleaded guilty and was told the convictions wouldn't be used in a deportation.

Niec came from Poland to the Detroit area when he was about 5.

