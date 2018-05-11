Do you know the most dangerous intersections in Ingham Co.?

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The attorneys at the Michigan Auto Law offices have prepared a list of the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County.

The list is based on data from 2017.

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts (“2016 Quick Facts”), over 30% of all fatal crashes occurred at intersections.

Here's their top ten list:

1. Saginaw St at Homer in Lansing Township

2. Grand River Ave at Hagadorn in East Lansing

3. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Holmes Rd

4. Saginaw St at Clippert St

5. Grand River Ave at Howard St in Lansing Twp.

6. Jolly Rd at Cedar St

7. Grand River Ave at Clippert St

8. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Saint Joseph St

9. Abbot Rd at W. Saginaw St. in East Lansing

10. Coolidge Rd at Lake Lansing in East Lansing

Here's the link: for more information including the number of crashes at each intersection.

FOX 47's Marcus Dash will have a complete story on this data on FOX 47 at 10 PM.