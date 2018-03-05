DNR is filling seasonal positions for summer

The Michigan Department of National Resources (DNR) is looking for more than 1,200 seasonal employees to work at its state parks and recreation areas this summer.

Positions are also available within forecast campgrounds, boating access sites, and harbors.

Some responsibilities may include sales, clerical work, or maintenance and janitorial duties.

To apply you must be 18 and older and available to work nights and weekends.

DNR seasonal employees are:

- Paid a minimum of $9.25/hour.

- May work up to 1,040 hours.

- Should be 18 and older.

- Willing to work weekends and evenings.

- Required to pass a pre-employment drug test.

If this is a job you're interested in, click here for an application.