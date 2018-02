Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and at Walt Disneyland in California are going up.

Tickets for Magic Kingdom in Orlando will now cost $119 instead of $115.

At Disneyland in California tickets for one day and to go to one park will now cost $117 instead of $110.

Non-Florida residents who have an annual pass will also see the cost of that rise.

The platinum passes will cost $849 instead of $779.

The changes in prices are on the parks' websites.