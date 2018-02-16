Discounted prices on "adopt-a-bull" dogs at the ICAC

Ingham Co. Animal Control and Shelter is offering a 3-day adoption event to help find homes for pit bull mixes.

The "Adopt-A-Bull Dog" event kicks off on Friday, February 16 and wraps up on Sunday, February 19.

All of the dogs in the adoption event have one thing in common, they are some sort of pit bull mix.

"To encourage potential adopters to take home one of these fantastic pre owned dogs, Ingham County Animal Shelter Fund is subsidizing their adoptions for 3 days only, for the discounted adoption fee of $40, you could adopt your own love-a-bull dog."

The shelter says that any dog listed as having a bully-type breed in their background is eligible, which according to the shelter, is 10 out of 12 of their adoptable dogs.

The pets have already been fixed, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

All adoptions are subject to normal approval procedures and restrictions including an adoption application, interview, and proof of landlord permission for renters. All pets are available on a first come, first served basis and all pets adopted from the Ingham County Animal Shelter are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Reduced fee adoptions are made possible through the generous donations of pet loving citizens of Ingham County.

For more information on discounted adoption fees or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Curtis St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is open Tuesday 12-6pm, Wednesday 12-7pm, and Thursday - Monday 11 AM to 4 PM.