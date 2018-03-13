Disasters declared in 17 counties, 2 cities hit by flooding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Disaster declarations have been made for 17 Michigan counties and two cities hit hard by recent flooding from heavy rain and melting snow.

Gov. Rick Snyder's office says Monday's declarations make state resources available to those areas, including grants of up to $100,000 for reimbursement of local response costs to the Feb. 19-21 flooding.

The state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is coordinating damage recovery efforts and working with local emergency management agencies in the areas affected by the flooding.

Disaster declarations were made for Allegan, Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Cass, Clare, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Newaygo, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Ottawa and St. Joseph counties. Declarations also were made for Lansing and Grand Rapids.

