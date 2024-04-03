Disaster Recovery Center in Ingham County set to Close

WSYM Multiple Storm Reports in Michigan

Eaton, Ingham, and Ionia counties continue to recover from the Aug. 24-26th 2023 Tornado event that produced an EF-2 tornado that tracked from Williamston to Webberville. the tornado damage in Williamston occurred along I-96 with damage to outbuildings, homes, and several downed trees. The severe weather continued east towards metro Detroit.

The recovery centers located at the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority on Grand River Ave in Williamston as well at the Samaritan Center on Connor St. in Detroit, Michigan are set to close permanently at 6:30 PM on April 6th.

A recovery center is set to open at Wayne County Community College on April 4th for one day only. It will be located at the Larry K. Lewis Education Center in Media Lab 116. It will be open from 1-7 PM for those who still need assistance in the aftermath of last summer's storms. The deadline to apply for assistance with FEMA ends on May 8th.

