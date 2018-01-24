Diocese requests leniency with consequences for students who kneel during National Anthem

Diocese of Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea met with concerned parents, and a student, regarding the diocese's policy that all Catholic school students must stand for the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

"I thank these families for coming forward and meeting with me. I was moved when listening to the pain of the effects of injustice in our community. The church's teaching is clear that we must fight injustice. The issues of racial injustice have deep historical roots in our country. Feelings run strong and are complex. It is not racist to ask all students to stand and honor the flag. The men and women of our military have sacrificed so much. They deserve respect. That stated, after speaking with these families, I do now see that some people see our flag differently. The effects of racism can't fully be appreciated unless you have experienced it. It is important for us to listen to the concerns, hopes and dreams of African-Americans, Hispanics, Latinos and other racial minorities. With that, I announce the formation of a Diocese of Lansing Racial Diversity Task Force," says Bishop Boyea

They say the task force will make recommendations to the bishop about how Diocese of Lansing Catholic schools can "better listen to and meet the needs of racial and ethnic minorities."

The task force will be in charge of holding listening sessions to listen to "a variety of voices from all parts of the diocese." It will then submit recommendations to the Bishop by the Fall of 2018.

While the task force works, the diocese asks that Catholic school administrators be lenient with the consequences for students who kneel during the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.