DeWitt man killed in crash at West Michigan racetrack

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 39-year-old man from DeWitt was killed after a motorcycle crash in Kent County.

DEWITT MAN DIES IN CRASH

It happened at the Grattan Raceway around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the man was participating in an opening riding event when he was involved in a crash on the track.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the man was wearing a helmet and protective riding gear. The crash remains under investigation.

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