Detroit's Jackson cleared for light running

1:28 PM, Feb 22, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 1: Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons smiles while walking off the court against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
2017 Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson still has no timeframe for a return to practice, nearly two months after spraining his right ankle.

The team announced Wednesday that Jackson was entering the next stage of his rehab and has been "cleared to begin light running, shooting and continued ankle strengthening exercises."

The Pistons' medical staff will monitor progress throughout the week.

Jackson was hurt Dec. 26 against Indiana.

Detroit hosts Boston on Friday night in its first game since the All-Star break. The Pistons are 1 1/2 games behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

