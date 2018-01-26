Detroit Tigers change up the Old English D

You might want to take a picture of the Detroit Tigers Old English D that you know and love, that's because the organization is making some changes.

The Tigers revealed Thursday the Old English D on the team's home jerseys will now match the logo on the team's cap.

Detroit is also making the size of the D on the caps bigger to make it more comparable to other major league clubs.

And mark you calendars because pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than three weeks.