Detroit radio host Cliff Russell dies of heart attack
8:33 AM, Feb 20, 2018
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit radio host Cliff Russell, whose talk show focused on issues affecting the city's black residents, has died. Greg Russell said his brother died Sunday in Chicago of a heart attack at age 61.
Russell played basketball at the University of Texas-El Paso before transferring to Wayne State University. He was inducted to the school's hall of fame in 2007.
In 1994, Russell became a spokesman for Mayor Dennis Archer and in 2002, head of the communications office of the Detroit Tigers. More recently, he called University of Detroit Mercy basketball games on the radio and hosted his self-titled show.
Greg Russell described his brother as a man who "loved Detroit, even when times were very, very bleak."
Russell is survived by his wife Charisa, six children, two stepsons, seven grandchildren, and three brothers.