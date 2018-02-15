Detroit police to investigate death of officer in car crash

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Police Department has launched two investigations into how a police officer died in a car crash.

Officer Darren Weathers, 25, died at a hospital Tuesday following the collision, said Chief James Craig.

Craig initially said Weathers was participating in a training exercise at the time of the crash, but it's possible he may have been on his way to meet with the Police Integrity Unit for the training. Weathers was alone in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, Craig said. An initial investigation indicated Weathers may have run a red light and that speed may have been a factor in the crash. Weathers apparently lost control of the vehicle, crashed into another vehicle and then slammed into a brick wall or metal pylon.

An internal probe will examine the training practices since the department doesn't sanction training in uncontrolled environments, Craig said.

Weathers was part of a specialized surveillance team so he wasn't wearing a body camera at the time. His unmarked patrol car also was not outfitted with a dashboard camera. Authorities are searching the area for surveillance video of the accident.

Weathers had been on the force less than two years but was a "phenomenal" officer, Craig said. Weathers was known for interacting with kids and trying to give them a more positive relationship with police.

He also received a medal of valor for helping his partner who was shot while on duty last April.

Weathers' death comes after three officers were injured during a standoff Monday. Officer Glenn Doss Jr. died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call Jan. 24.