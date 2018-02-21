Detroit officer honored for compassion, life-saving actions
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said officer Darren Weathers "married the worlds between compassionate peace officer and warrior."
Craig spoke Tuesday at the funeral for Weathers, who died last week after apparently losing control of his unmarked patrol car, crashing into another vehicle and slamming into a wall. Roughly 1,000 law enforcement officers attended the service at Detroit's Second Ebenezer Church.
Weathers served in the Army and the Michigan National Guard before joining the Detroit Police Department.
He is credited with saving the life of another officer, who was shot in the head last year during a domestic violence call.
Gov. Rick Snyder ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor of Weathers on all state buildings and within the Capitol complex.