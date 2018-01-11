Detroit offers room to grow in pitch for Amazon headquarters

DETROIT (AP) - In its pitch to persuade Amazon to locate its second headquarters downtown, Detroit has offered something once considered an embarrassment: vacant space.

The proposal to the Seattle-based online retail giant includes office space in existing buildings, more square footage in projects under development and nearly 100 acres to build on.

It also features a promise from local utilities to offer wind power and systems to help maximize energy efficiency, and research and development partnerships with colleges and universities.

Detroit released its response to Amazon's request for proposals as part of Freedom of Information Act requests, but redacted the amount of a proposed incentive package.

Detroit's bid was submitted in collaboration with the state and Wayne County. It also dangles a low Michigancorporate tax rate along with economic development tax incentives.