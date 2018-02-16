Detroit man sues contractor for alleged discrimination

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit construction worker is suing a contractor for alleged discrimination and racism.

The Detroit News reports that 63-year-old Harold Wilson filed a lawsuit against Hardman Construction Inc. last week.

Wilson alleges the contractor used fake addresses for its suburban workers so the firm could meet a city requirement regarding the makeup of its workforce on the Little Caesars Arena project. City law says firms with a $3 million contract receiving public funding must have a workforce of at least 51 percent Detroit residents.

Wilson also alleges that he was segregated on the work site after waiting two months to be hired. The lawsuit says he was fired in June 2015 on his second day at work.

Hardman's attorneys say the company denies the allegations of discrimination.