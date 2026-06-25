Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold arrested in Florida, charged with 8 felonies in connection with kidnapping

TAMPA, FL — Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has turned himself in to police in Florida, where Tampa police say he is facing felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Terrion Arnold mug shot (Hillsborough County Attorney's Office) Arnold, 23, turned himself in on Wednesday, June 24 in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department.

Authorities say Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. If convicted on all charges, he faces the possibility of up to life in prison. He is expected to appear in a Hillsborough County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Tampa police officials say the arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 4, 2026, in which seven people allegedly participated in a targeted armed robbery and kidnapping of three men in their late teens.

Authorities say Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, Fla., where he stayed with six co-defendants and “other friends.”

On Feb. 1, 2026, personal items belonging to Arnold and “others” were stolen from the Airbnb. Police say Arnold suspected that two of the three victims were involved in the theft, but Tampa police ruled them out.

On Feb. 3, Arnold and co-defendants 23-year-old Boakai Hilton Jr. and 27-year-old Freddie Hughes, reported property loss to the Largo Police Department totaling over $250,000, according to the department.

Police allege that same day, Arnold and Hilton coordinated with co-defendants Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo (both 19-year-old women) to lure one of the victims into their apartment.

Around midnight on Feb. 4, the victims drove to the apartment where co-defendants Christion Williams (24) and Lyndell Hudson II (26) were hiding inside a closet, according to Tampa police.

Police officials say the two men then grabbed the victims, held them at gunpoint, and hit them.

Authorities allege Del Valle “streamed” the incident to Arnold, Hilton and Hughes as they were headed to the apartment. Authorities say the group allegedly had a group text chat where Arnold and Hilton allegedly gave directions to Del Valle, Williams and Hudson during the assault.

Hughes, Hudson and Williams then stole personal property from the victims, police say.

Authorities say Arnold, Hilton and another unnamed person arrived at the apartment an hour later, with Arnold directing them inside the home.

At 1:40 p.m., all three victims were allegedly escorted out of the apartment by armed suspects. The victims were allegedly forced into their vehicle and then immediately left the scene.

Arnold allegedly drove Del Valle, Williams and the other individual away from the scene in a different vehicle.

The three victims reported the incident to Tampa Police and identified six suspects.

Police say Arnold was the “primary conspirator” in the case.

After an investigation and search, the following individuals were arrested between Feb 4. and March 21:

19-year-old Arianna Del Valle. Arrested Feb. 4, charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Kidnapping.

19-year-old Jasmine Randazzo . Arrested Feb. 6, charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Kidnapping.

26-year-old Lyndell Hudson II. Arrested Feb. 12 in Hernando County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force working in partnership with Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hudson was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

24-year-old Christion Williams. Arrested Feb 12 at 2:44 pm in the 7600 block of Courtney Campbell Causeway by the Tampa Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit working in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Williams was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

23-year-old Boakai Hilton, Jr. Arrested on February 17 at 7:08 a.m., faces 3 counts of Kidnapping and 3 counts of Armed Robbery.

27-year-old Freddie Hughes. Arrested March 21 at 3:08 a.m., faces 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping.

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday night the Lions said in a statement: “We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Arnold “categorically denies” the allegations, according to a statement released by his PR representative, Denise White of EAG Sports Management. The written statement went on saying “there is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations.”

“Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences,” White’s statement said.

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