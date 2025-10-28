Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Detroit Lions legend to lead the Silver Bells Electric Light Parade

Herman Moore Lions
Paul Sancya/AP
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore appears at halftime during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Lions named 39 players to its all-time team. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Herman Moore Lions
Posted
and last updated

LANSING, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore has been selected as grand marshal of the Electric Light Parade at the 41st annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

Moore will usher in the official start of the holiday season here in Michigan, just one week before the Detroit Lions take the field for their annual Thanksgiving game.

Moore was selected by Detroit with the 10th pick of the first round of the 1991 NFL draft and went on to play for the Lions through 2001.

Silver Bells in the City takes place in downtown Lansing, Friday, Nov.21.

The famous Electric Light Parade steps off at 6 p.m. from the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square.

If you can't make it in person, you can watch all the festivities right here on FOX47 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Vikings vs Lions this Sunday on FOX 47!