Detroit Lions legend to lead the Silver Bells Electric Light Parade

LANSING, Mich. — Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore has been selected as grand marshal of the Electric Light Parade at the 41st annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

Moore will usher in the official start of the holiday season here in Michigan, just one week before the Detroit Lions take the field for their annual Thanksgiving game.

Moore was selected by Detroit with the 10th pick of the first round of the 1991 NFL draft and went on to play for the Lions through 2001.

Silver Bells in the City takes place in downtown Lansing, Friday, Nov.21.

The famous Electric Light Parade steps off at 6 p.m. from the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square.

If you can't make it in person, you can watch all the festivities right here on FOX47 from 5 to 8 p.m.

