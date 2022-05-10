Detroit casinos report $118 million in April revenue

DETROIT, Mich. — The three Detroit casinos, MGM, MotorCity and Greektown, reported a total of $118.73 million in monthly revenue during April 2022.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says table games and slots generated $116.86 million in revenue, while retail sports betting brought in $1.87 million.

According to the MGCB, MGM held 48% of the market share in April, while MotorCity held 31% and Greektown held 21%.

Compared to April 2021, table games and slots revenue rose 8.8% in 2022; however, April monthly revenue dropped 3.4% compared to March.

Throughout April, the three Detroit casinos paid $9.5 million in taxes to the State of Michigan from table games and slots, along with $70,714 from retail sports betting.

The casinos reported submitting $13.9 million (table games and slots) and $86,428 (retail sports betting) in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit.

