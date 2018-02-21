Detroit-area school on lockdown while building is searched
11:49 AM, Feb 21, 2018
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - A high school in suburban Detroit is locked down while police search the building.
State police say they're at Garden City High School with dogs Wednesday to help local officers search for ammunition. The school says students can't enter or leave the building. The lockdown began around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a student at a school in Lapeer County was found with two loaded airsoft guns Tuesday. Almont Superintendent William Kalmar says another student alerted administrators at the middle school.
Kalmar says staff and students were not in any danger. He praised the student who reported the guns.