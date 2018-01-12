Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:55PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 1:05PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 11:09AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 12 at 11:07AM EST expiring January 19 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Detroit-area judge on the hook for $1.1M to former employee
4:28 PM, Jan 12, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (AP) - A former court employee who said she was illegally fired will have to pursue a Detroit-area judge — not taxpayers — for a $734,000 jury verdict.
The Michigan Supreme Court said Friday that it will let an appeals court decision stand. It means Dearborn Judge Mark Somers is responsible for paying the award to Julie Pucci, as well as more than $360,000 in legal fees.
Somers says he eliminated Pucci's job in 2006 during a staff reorganization. But Pucci sued, alleging she was fired after she complained that the judge was sending religious messages on stationery and proselytizing from the bench.
Before trial, Somers signed an order to make Dearborn liable for employment decisions. But the jury verdict against him was in his "personal capacity," not in his official role as judge.
The appeals court said it's a critical distinction that frees Dearborn taxpayers from liability in the Pucci case.