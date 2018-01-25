Detective shot while delivering warrant is doing okay

The state police detective who was shot in Branch County while executing a search warrant is said to be doing remarkably well Thursday morning.

That's according to State Police Director Colonel Kristie Kibbey Etue.

The detective and another trooper were shot in Union Township Wednesday morning while serving a search warrant in a cold case.

The other trooper did not seek medical attention.

Etue said both officers were wearing bulletproof vests.

The suspect wanted for shooting them is dead.

Police haven't said if he killed himself or was shot and killed by officers.