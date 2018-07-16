Deputies stop search for missing Webberville man

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WSYM) - The Ingham County Sheriff's Office discontinued their search for a missing man from Webberville Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office discontinued their search once determining alcohol was involved and the man voluntarily ran into nearby woods.

An Ingham County Alert was sent out for the 41-year-old man from the 300 block of West Beech at 5:59 AM Sunday.

The alert described the man as having dark hair, 6'2", a medium build and was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, white pants and no shoes.