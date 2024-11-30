Deputies: Four wrong-way driving cases investigated Thanksgiving into Friday

Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies were called to four different wrong-way driving calls Thanksgiving night into early Friday morning, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

It began at 11:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night, when deputies got a call of a car going north in the southbound lanes of US 127 in Jackson County, approaching the Ingham County line; Jackson County got the car stopped, the news release said.

Then there was a call on I-496 near Cedar Street, but the car wasn't found. Then another call at 3:15 a.m. Friday on US 127 near I-96; Jackson County got that car stopped, deputies said.

Then at 4:30 a.m. Friday, deputies got the call of a car going south in northbound lanes of US 127, deputies said. Authorities got the car stopped near Covert Road, but the car hit a patrol car, and kept going south in the northbound lanes, according to the news release.

Jackson County used a device to deflate the car's tires, and the suspect was taken to jail, according to the news release. The suspect is a 37-year-old man from St. Johns, the news release said.

No one was hurt and there was minor damage to an Ingham County patrol car, deputies said.

