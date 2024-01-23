Dense fog to impact most of Michigan for morning commute

WSYM Wednesday's morning commute might not have snow, but fog could extend travel times

Following Tuesday's morning commute, filled with snow and ice accumulation, fog could slow drivers down for Wednesday's. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service Office issued a Dense Fog Advisory for counties including Ingham, Hillsdale, Van Buren, and Muskegon.

The advisory goes into effect at 8 PM on Tuesday. It is expected to last through 11 AM Wednesday morning. The fog is expected to give drivers up to a quarter mile of visibility which could cause hazardous travel impacts. Drivers are urged to leave extra time for the morning commute, use headlights, drive slowly and watch for any pedestrians in urban areas.

The reason for the fog is due to the warmer moist air from the Gulf of Mexico advancing through the area interacting with the already high snow depth. Warmer air is expected to remain in our forecast through the week and we could potentially see more fog following chances of rain.

