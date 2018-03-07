Democrat Miles supports marijuana legalization

FOX 47 News
2:11 PM, Mar 7, 2018

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

A former federal prosecutor who is running to be Michigan's next attorney general says he is taking a "stronger stance" on marijuana legalization, backing a ballot measure that would legalize the drug for recreational purposes.

Pat Miles issued a statement Wednesday.

Until now, he had not said if he supports the ballot initiative, saying it is up to the voters but that he would enforce the people's will.

Miles is locked in a battle with lawyer Dana Nessel for the Democratic nomination, which will be decided at a party convention in April.

Also running is Bill Noakes.

Miles' previous refusal to state his position on the ballot proposal had angered some liberals.