Democrat Miles supports marijuana legalization

A former federal prosecutor who is running to be Michigan's next attorney general says he is taking a "stronger stance" on marijuana legalization, backing a ballot measure that would legalize the drug for recreational purposes.

Pat Miles issued a statement Wednesday.

Until now, he had not said if he supports the ballot initiative, saying it is up to the voters but that he would enforce the people's will.

Miles is locked in a battle with lawyer Dana Nessel for the Democratic nomination, which will be decided at a party convention in April.

Also running is Bill Noakes.

Miles' previous refusal to state his position on the ballot proposal had angered some liberals.