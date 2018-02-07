Delta to issue travel waivers for Michigan flights due to weather

Detla Airlines will be issuing travel waivers for February 9th due to weather.

Check here for the latest information.

They say if individuals want to cancel their trips due to a flight cancellation or a delay of 90 minutes or more they are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

Some of the affected cities are:

- Detroit, MI (DTW)

- Flint, MI (FNT)

- Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)

- Kalamazoo, MI (AZO)

- Lansing, MI (LAN)

- Saginaw, MI (MBS)

- Full List: delta.com

They will allow people to make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee if they are scheduled to travel to, from, or through an affected destination.