Delta to issue travel waivers for Michigan flights due to weather

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 4°
Detla Airlines will be issuing travel waivers for February 9th due to weather.
Check here for the latest information.
They say if individuals want to cancel their trips due to a flight cancellation or a delay of 90 minutes or more they are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of their ticket.
Some of the affected cities are:- Detroit, MI (DTW) - Flint, MI (FNT) - Grand Rapids, MI (GRR) - Kalamazoo, MI (AZO) - Lansing, MI (LAN) - Saginaw, MI (MBS) - Full List: delta.com
They will allow people to make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee if they are scheduled to travel to, from, or through an affected destination.