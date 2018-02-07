Delta to issue travel waivers for Michigan flights due to weather

FOX 47 News
3:25 PM, Feb 7, 2018
Detla Airlines will be issuing travel waivers for February 9th due to weather.

They say if individuals want to cancel their trips due to a flight cancellation or a delay of 90 minutes or more they are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

Some of the affected cities are:
- Detroit, MI (DTW)
- Flint, MI (FNT)
- Grand Rapids, MI (GRR)
- Kalamazoo, MI (AZO)
- Lansing, MI (LAN)
- Saginaw, MI (MBS)
- Full List: delta.com

They will allow people to make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee if they are scheduled to travel to, from, or through an affected destination.