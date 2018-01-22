Delta tightening leash on animals on flights

Delta Air Lines will soon require owners of service and support animals to provide more information before the animal is permitted to fly in the passenger cabin, including an assurance that it's trained to behave itself.

John Laughter, the airline's senior vice president of safety and security, says there are insufficient rules in place to screen animals for health and behavior issues.

Starting March 1, Delta will require owners to show proof of their animal's health or vaccinations at least 48 hours before a flight.

Owners of psychiatric service animals and so-called emotional-support animals will need to sign a statement vouching that their animal can behave.

The new requirements don't apply to pets that stay in under-seat kennels during flights.

Delta's policy change arrives with the number of animals in the cabin increasing. The airline says complaints about animals biting or soiling plane cabins have nearly doubled since 2016.