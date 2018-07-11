Delhi, Alaiedon townships under burn ban

Lansing, MI (WSYM) - Two more mid-Michigan communities are under a burn ban due to the dry weather and hot temperatures.

Effective today, July 11, an open burning ban is in place for Delhi and Alaiedon townships. The Delhi Township Fire Department says the current dry weather and very high fire danger is not safe for recreational burning or brush until further notice.

The ban does not apply to grilling or cooking using charcoal, wood, propane or natural gas in cooking or grilling appliances.

DeWitt Township is also under a burn ban as of last week until further notice.